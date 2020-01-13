JEFFERSON — The Humane Society of Jefferson County invites area business owners to promote their business while supporting a great cause by becoming a sponsor of the seventh annual Furry Friends 5k Run/Walk.
This family-friendly and dog-friendly event will take place Saturday, May 16, at the Jefferson County Fair Park. More than 500 people and nearly 200 dogs participated in last year's FF5K, with crowds of enthusiastic spectators cheering them on.
Thanks in large part to FF5K creator Nora Wichman and many generous sponsors, the Furry Friends 5k has raised in excess of $180,000 to benefit lost, homeless and abused animals in Jefferson County and beyond.
Sponsors receive a great deal of publicity through advertisements, press releases, social media platforms and other forms of event promotion including T-shirts and posters. There are several different sponsorship levels available and all sponsorships are tax-deductible.
Sponsors will be rewarded with advertising opportunities that can reach the counties of Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Rock, Sauk, Waukesha, Walworth and beyond. Securing sponsorships by March 13 ensures that businesses will receive all the features of their selected sponsorship package and will allow the Humane Society ample opportunity to thoroughly promote the Furry Friends 5k right up until event day.
The Humane Society of Jefferson County has served the community as a private, non-profit 501c3 corporation and receives no governmental funding. In addition to reuniting lost pets with their owners, the HSJC provides pet adoption, 24-hour stray animal pickup, low-cost rabies vaccination and microchip clinics, a safe keep program, humane education classes, pet therapy visits and a Furry Friends Kids Camp. These services are offered in the hope of creating a more informed, compassionate, and humane community.
Business owners who would like to support a worthy cause are encouraged to contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at (920) 674-2048 to see which sponsorship level is right for them.
