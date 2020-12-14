JEFFERSON — The 2021 free cab ticket books for the elderly are ready for distribution and can be picked up at River Crest Apartments, 431 N. Elizabeth Ave., Jefferson, or by calling Tracie Stammer at (920) 674-5294.
Cab ride tickets are available to residents living in the City of Jefferson, age 62 or older, who live independently and are not under paid supervision or custodial care. Past receivers of the tickets only need to request their 2021 tickets, but new participants are required to complete a short application.
2021 marks the 47th year of providing these free cab tickets to local elderly citizens. Cab committee members thank all the donors who have been so gracious in helping the Jefferson Cab Program to continue its mission of giving free cab tickets to the elderly. It is with the generosity of these organizations and individuals that this program can continue.
Donations always are welcomed and can be sent to Cab Rides for the Elderly,
431 N. Elizabeth Ave., Jefferson, WI 53549.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.