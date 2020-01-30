CAMBRIDGE —Dairy farmers Tina and Duane Hinchley, of Cambridge, recently blasted President Trump’s trade policies as too little too late.
This comes as reports confirm that farm bankruptcies continued to spike in 2019.
On a tour of their dairy and crop farm — comprised of 240 milking cows and 2,300 acres of land that are used to grow and corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa — they highlighted that Trump cannot turn back the clock on the irreparable damage he has caused them and other farmers across Wisconsin.
“Donald Trump’s trade policies cannot undo the damage he brought to our community,” the Hinchleys stated. “He thought he could buy us off with bailouts and now thinks he can pull the wool over our eyes with these new trade deals, but it’s too little too late. We’re not going to forget how he broke his promises to us. If he actually came out and spoke with us dairy farmers, he’d know this isn’t going to get us over the hump.”
The U.S. International Trade Commission found that the real economic gain that will come from the USMCA is the removal of uncertainty from Trump’s ill-advised tariffs. What’s more is the Congressional Budget Office found the economic impact in 2020 from Trump’s trade wars will have a negative economic impact of up to 40 percent when compared to the benefit of the USMCA.
Last year, Wisconsin lost 818 dairy farms, which comprises roughly 10 percent of the industry. In addition, cash crop farmers have seen their revenue streams crash because of Trump’s erratic trade war, causing many to close their barn doors forever.
