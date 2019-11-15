CAMBRIDGE — The task force assembled to study a performing arts center (PAC) at Cambridge High School now is considering less costly building options.
Community survey results shared with the task force at its meeting Nov. 12 showed the original concept was too costly for the community to approve. More economical options are being developed in response to the community-wide survey that indicated district residents support their schools, but felt the scope of the original features in the PAC plan were too costly.
Overall, 93 percent of community survey respondents who expressed an opinion were satisfied or very satisfied with the School District of Cambridge. The $14.4 million performing arts center was supported by 39 percent of residents, with 12 percent undecided.
In response, a planning team developed two options for the Task Force to consider, each costing less than $10 million.
“The community survey data and feedback comments indicated that the costs for building and operating a PAC were a concern for many,” said task force co-chair Eddie Pahuski. “In response to those inputs, a line-by-line review of features and expenses was completed to significantly lower PAC costs and the associated impact to taxpayers. The task force is confident we can develop a PAC proposal that is both cost effective, and still meets the needs for our students and community.
“We’ve responded by scrutinizing the scope and costs of the plan,” added task force co-chair Peg Sullivan. “At the same time, the new PAC plan must maintain enough features to enrich the performing arts curriculum and support educational goals. Finding the right balance of features and costs is critical for our students and the community.”
For more information, visit the School District of Cambridge website.
