WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players announces the cast for its next endeavor, “Dead Emma,” written by William F. Jannke III.
The show is under the direction of Jennie Ortega, with technical direction by Jim Steffl.
The cast consists of Jim Steffl as Tuesday Weld; Karl Zarling as Bill Sunday; Sara Rieke as Mrs. Bott and Mrs. Thomas; Terra Jones as Mrs. Bradford; Lisa Steffl as Ophelia; Jennie Ortega as Mrs. Green; Linda Ewert as Sade Jones; Doug Hoffman as the Lawyer; and Greg Kutz as Billy Thomas.
“Dead Emma” is centered around the mysterious disappearance of Emma Thomas, daughter-in-law of Mrs. Anna Thomas, the mistress of the Octagon House. Mrs. Bott, Emma’s mother, hires two detectives, Tuesday Weld (not the actress) and Bill Sunday, to find her daughter.
The detectives interview several relatives of Emma in their pursuit to solve the case. Puns, confusion and silliness are the name of the game in this romp to find the missing wife of Billy Thomas.
“Because of the health crisis that the world is in, we have had to reinvent the way that our shows will be performed,” said Jennie Ortega. “It’s not easy by any means! We would only be able to fit 16 audience members in our theater for a live performance to ensure that social distancing is maintained, so we really had to find different outlets to continue to provide quality entertainment!
“To that end, we do have the much-anticipated performance of ‘Aladdin, Jr.’ by our Children/Youth Theater coming up,” she added. “We are planning a Virtual Variety Show in September, and ‘Matilda, Jr.’ auditions are coming up at the beginning of October. We aren’t going anywhere — you’ll just be seeing us in a different way for the near future!”
The cast of “Dead Emma” will be recording the performance on Aug. 1.
A GoFundMe event to raise funds for The Watertown Players will begin once the recording is ready, and when the financial goal is reached the link to the performance will be released to the public.
Keep your eye on Facebook for further information on how to financially support this production and The Watertown Players — Watertown’s oldest community theater.
For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, call (920) 306-4364 or follow the troupe on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.