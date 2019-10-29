WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players announces the cast for its upcoming performances of “Love, Loss, and What I Wore.”
The show will be presented Nov. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m. at the Watertown Players Theater, 210 S. Water St. (in the Market), Watertown.
Advance tickets priced at $12 will be available soon at Piggly Wiggly, 1330 Memorial Drive, Watertown, and online at brownpapertickets.com.
“Love, Loss and What I Wore” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. The show is under the direction of Jennie Ortega, with Lisa Steffl, producer; Gie Stenberg, stage manager; and Jim Steffl, technical director.
The cast includes the following women: Terra Jones, Linda Ewert, Lisa Steffl, Ashley Woodard, Brianna Kreuser, Jess Nessler and Megan Waack. The play was written by Nora and Delia Ephron based on the 1995 book of the same name written by Ilene Beckerman. It is organized as a series of monologues and uses a rotating cast of the women.
The subject matter of the monologues includes women’s relationships and wardrobes, and at times the interaction of the two using the female wardrobe as a time capsule of a woman’s life. The underlying theme is that special, and sometimes irritating, bond between mothers and daughters.
Parental discretion is advised due to subject matter and adult language.
The Watertown Players, a non-profit organization, depends on ticket sales and donations to continue its mission to present quality community theater. To this end, a special silent purse auction will be held during the Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances.
Each of the women involved with the production will be donating a unique purse filled with the essential contents that every woman needs.
The cast also will be appearing in a special presentation of the play as a fundraiser for The Haus of Peace on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. For more information on this event, call (920) 285-7179 or email suetrepte@sbcglobal.net.
The Watertown Players season sponsors are: Fort Community Credit Union; Tire-Rifik, Inc.; Neuberger, Griggs, Sweet & Schrier, LLP; Badgerland Computers and Networking; Daley Painting & Decorating, Inc.; Bubon Orthodontics; Dr. Paul Sommers; A & S Plumbing; Koplin Excavating & Grading, and Cherry Bomb Burgers and Beer. Special thanks to The Joseph & Sharon Darcey Foundation.
The Watertown Players has the following shows coming: “Gift of the Magi,” the annual play at the Octagon House Museum, will be performed Nov. 30 and Dec. 1; and “Beauty & The Beast, Jr.” will be performed Jan. 17-19 and Jan. 24-26.
For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, call (920) 306-4364 or follow the troupe on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.
