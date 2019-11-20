WHITEWATER — In what is becoming quite a holiday tradition at Young Auditorium in Whitewater, “The Nutcracker” once again will be performed by the accomplished dancers from The Dance Factory.
This year, the annual performance takes place Saturday, Dec. 14, at noon.
“The Nutcracker,” one of the world’s most famous ballets, has become synonymous with the holidays. This year’s Dance Factory production takes on new life and adventure with gorgeous custom costumes, a set wrought with holiday sparkle, and, of course, fabulous dancing by local performers.
Tchaikovsky’s memorable score can be heard throughout the production as the audiences take in the story of a young German girl who dreams of a Nutcracker Prince.
The Dance Factory & Music Studios, Delavan, is committed to teaching the arts of dance and music through the superior industry knowledge of its instructors. That, combined with a genuine love of what they do, encourages the growth of creativity and builds self-esteem on an individual basis.
The Dance Factory welcomes all students from the recreational to the serious performer.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.youngauditorium.com, stop in to the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office — located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the UW-Whitewater campus — or call (262) 472-2222. Tickets ordered online can be printed at home (small fees apply for this service).
