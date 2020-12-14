Have you heard of Jolabokaflod? Pronounced: yo-la-bok-a-flot, it is Iceland’s tradition of gifting books on Christmas Eve, then spending the evening reading them together. Since we can’t think of a better way to spend Christmas Eve, staff at the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson have put together some “book flood” packages for one’s Christmas Eve enjoyment. Each package comes with cocoa, bookmarks and books. Call the library at (920) 563-7790 to obtain one. There are several themes — just tell staff which one you would like: Christmas Eve Ghost Stories, Family Read Aloud, new fiction titles, new nonfiction titles, Adult Grab Bag, Teen Grab Bag and Youth Grab Bag.

