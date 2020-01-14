The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center will offer a chamber styling concert to the public free of charge on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 4 p.m.
Kangwon Lee Kim & Friends return to kick off the first of the 2020 Chamber Series Concerts, this year marking its eighth season. The esteemed ensemble is comprised of: Kangwon Kim, Hillary Hempel, Micah Behr and James Waldo.
Violinist, Kangwon Lee Kim, is the assistant artistic director and concertmaster of Madison Bach Musicians. Violinist, Hillary Hempel, is a member of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.
Violist, Micah Behr, writes music for Geneva Campus Church where he serves as worship director and artist-in-residence. Cellist, James Waldo, currently is completing a DMA at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as an FLAS Fellow specializing in Russian language and Soviet-Era music.
A glimpse into one of the evening’s performances would include works of Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn. Known as the “father of the string quartet,” Haydn’s “String Quartet Op. 64, No. 5,” nicknamed the “Lark,” was composed in 1780. The theme can be recognized throughout the movement of first violin seemingly soaring high above the cheerful staccato chatter of the remaining strings.
The dynamic changes of Haydn’s quartet will stir the audience from a gentle elegance to an intense ferocity.
The Chamber Series Concert begins on the theater level of The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center. Immediately following the concert, a complimentary wine and appetizer reception will be held on the main floor overlooking the Rock River. This will offer an opportunity to meet the performers and a perfect way to end the weekend.
In 2012, the Chamber Series Concerts started at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. In 2018, the concerts moved to the Fort Atkinson Club as a collaborative effort as they grow in range and attendance. The quarterly concerts bring exposure to the arts to the community.
These concerts are made possible by the support of the patrons, business sponsors and freewill donations.
For more information about the concerts contact: The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center, 211 S. Water St. East, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
Call (920) 568-1720 or email info@fortatkinsonclub.org.
