WHITEWATER — The Whitewater community is invited to join Chancellor Dwight Watson on Monday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. in room 105 of the Innovation Center at Whitewater University Technology Park, 1221 Innovation Drive, Whitewater, for a community listening session.
It is important that Chancellor Watson begins his tenure by listening, learning and leading. Listening carefully to all the constituencies is a critical part of the learning process.
The listening session will be the public’s opportunity to speak to Watson in an environment where candor will be appreciated and encouraged. He wants to hear about what the university is doing right, what could be improved, and persons’ concerns and recommendations.
There is no agenda for this meeting other than to discover more about the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.