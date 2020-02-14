University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson presented his plans for improvement for UW-Whitewater to the community on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 841 Brewhouse in Whitewater. The Greater Whitewater Committee, Inc. (GWC) hosts an annual meeting to update the community about the ongoings in Whitewater and the State of Wisconsin. Previous years GWC and the community listened to Speaker Vos, Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Thompson and Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. This year GWC kept the meeting regional by inviting UW-Whitewater’s newest Chancellor, Dr. Dwight Watson.

Pictured above are, from left to right — GWC Chairman Larry Kachel, UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson, GWC Secretary Jon Laundrie, GWC CEO/President Jeffery Knight and GWC Vice Chairman Russ Walton.