WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson presented his plans for improvement for UW-Whitewater to the community on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 841 Brewhouse in Whitewater.
The Greater Whitewater Committee, Inc. (GWC) hosts an annual meeting to update the community about the ongoings in Whitewater and the State of Wisconsin. Previous years GWC and the community listened to Speaker Vos, Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Thompson and Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.
This year GWC kept the meeting regional by inviting UW-Whitewater’s newest Chancellor, Dr. Dwight Watson.
There was a closed member meeting to start, followed by hors d’oeuvres at 5:30 p.m. and Chancellor Watson’s presentation at 6 p.m. The community joined GWC and the chancellor for his presentation on UW-Whitewater’s marketing plans for future generations and how his team plans to increase UW-Whitewater enrollment.
“Thank you to the Greater Whitewater Committee for all that the organization does to help support UW-Whitewater and our community,” Chancellor Watson said. “And what an honor it was for me to speak at the annual meeting regarding our Strategic Enrollment Plan and how we market our story.
"Our campus values inform all that we do and are the foundation as I listen, learn and lead this legacy institution," he added. "Thank you again for the opportunity and it was gratifying to see so much support for our efforts from all those in the audience.”
GWC is a local group committed to working for Whitewater’s citizens by educating, advocating and developing ideas that help form Whitewater into a desirable destination to visit and live.
The group pushes a pro-business agenda by working alongside citizens, officials and policymakers. GWC helps advance Whitewater’s economic, educational and social policies to ensure a sustainable economic future and quality of life.
Working alongside the City of Whitewater, UW-Whitewater, Whitewater Unified School District and the local community, GWC helps increase visibility and foot traffic for businesses and leisure.
“An important part of GWC’s core mission is to help build the Whitewater community,” GWC Chairman Larry Kachel said. “One of the ways we’re doing that is working closely with Chancellor Watson and his team to increase enrollment at the university.”
Some initiatives GWC has been a part of is increasing single-family housing, advocating for expansion of U.S. Highway 12, raising student literacy rates, marketing Whitewater to potential future businesses and residents, expanding health care facilities and more.
Persons who have any questions about the GWC’s annual meeting may contact GWC President/CEO Jeffery Knight at jpk@knightpublicaffairs.com or call (920) 728-0662.
For more information on the GWC, visit http://greaterwhitewatercommittee.com.
