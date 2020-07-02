SEYMOUR — The Home of the Hamburger will celebrate its 32nd year of Burger Fest a little differently this year.
With many events canceled or postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, the Home of the Hamburger Board is making changes keeping the health and safety of the community in mind. As a result, the Hot Air Balloon Rally is postponed until 2021 with a modified Burger Fest on Aug. 8.
“Based on guidance from Outagamie County and discussions with city, school, police, fire and EMS officials and volunteer groups, we decided that a modified event and postponing the hot air balloon rally is the best way to ensure safety,” explained Donnie Planert Jr., Home of the Hamburger Board president. “The safety of our guests will always be the number one priority.”
Burger Fest 2020 still will have its parade starting at 11 a.m. to commemorate Hamburger Charlie’s 150th birthday, followed by the Burger Fest car show. The cars will be featured in the parade before being on display on Depot Street.
The parade will be live-streamed on the Home of the Hamburger’s Facebook page. The 200-pound burger will be cooked in memory of Hamburger Charlie’s 150th birthday and donated to essential workers in the community.
Events that will not be taking place as part of Burger Fest 2020 include the Bun Run, Kids Run, Ketchup Slide and Burger-Eating Contest. The Home of the Hamburger Board will include additional virtual activities and a youth Hamburger Hunt for five or less that will allow for social distancing.
For additional details and updates on this year’s Burger Fest, visit the Home of the Hamburger website or find the Home of the Hamburger on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
