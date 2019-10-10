JEFFERSON — Children of all ages are invited to the first-ever Howl-oween party on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The party will be held in the community education room at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, located at W6127Kiesling Road, between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.
Children and adults can enjoy an evening of music, a photo BOOth, costume contest, pumpkin-painting contest, treats, activities and a meet-and-greet with a few of the shelter’s “creepy” animals. There is no cost to attend this party, but persons should consider bringing a cash donation or items from the Humane Society’s wish list.
Call the shelter at (920) 674-2048 to reserve a spot. Also, note that this party is for humans only — please leave pets at home as costumes can be scary for some of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.