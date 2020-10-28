In the spirit of Halloween, Elizabeth Katzman — who raised $10,000 this spring through her Support Wisconsin Dairy yard sign campaign — donated 200 half gallons of Prairie Farms chocolate milk to The Community Space and the Whitewater Community Food Pantry. Chocolate milk is the Official Drink of Halloween. Founded in 1938, Prairie Farms is a farmer-owned cooperative made up of more than 900 farm families, many from southern Wisconsin. Prairie Farms produces high-quality dairy products — including milk, butter, cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, cream cheese and ice cream — for families throughout the Midwest. Pictured above are Elizabeth Katzman and Kay Robers of The Community Space; Shown below are Steve and Judy Malone, Whitewater Community Food Pantry volunteers, with Elizabeth Katzman.

