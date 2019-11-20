JEFFERSON — There is a great need for Adopt-a-Family sponsors who wish to give in a personal way by providing gifts and food for one or more families.
Christmas Neighbors has 35 to 40 families that wish to be adopted but do not have sponsors.
A volunteer at the office at (920) 674-4499 can give information about the program and/or take one’s application. This is a wonderful way to get your family involved in Christmas “giving,” or a way one’s business, friends, church, neighborhood or organization can work together to provide for those that need help this year.
The Christmas Neighbors office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Dec. 4. Persons also can obtain more information at www.christmasneighbors.org. Applications close Dec. 4.
Persons who prefer to make a monetary donation may send a check to P.O. Box 177, Jefferson, WI 53549 or donate online at the Christmas Neighbors website. Christmas Neighbors also needs new and used toys, hats, mittens, scarves, blankets, wrapping paper and used children’s clothing by Dec. 11.
Christmas Neighbors is continuing to take applications for its Toy Program from low-income families living in Jefferson County. Applications will close on Dec. 3 with distribution Dec. 11.
