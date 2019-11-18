JANESVILLE — It’s that most wonderful time of the year, and for the fourth consecutive season, The Badger Chordhawks Chorus will kick off Janesville-area festivities with “Christmas with the Chordhawks.”
It will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave. in Janesville. Tickets are $15 online and at the door, or $10 when purchased in advance from a chorus member or participating musician. For more information, visit www.badgerchordhawks.com.
“You are not going to want to miss this show,” said Chordhawks President George Kiskunas. “The performers, the program … I don’t want to give too much away, but suffice it to say, we have, in store, something for everyone.”
In addition to the Chordhawks, this year’s performance will feature a variety of local talent including The Academy Singers, a non-auditioned tuition-free youth ensemble based in Janesville’s Fourth Ward, and a community Festival Choir comprised of more than 30 local singers. Other guest performers will include Chordhawks director and nationally-renowned opera singer Christopher A. Smith, virtuoso pianist/composer Ben Johnston-Urey, and professional concert oboist Marianne Peterson.
“I also have it on good authority that Santa himself will be making an appearance,” Kiskunas added.
But Christmas with the Chordhawks is more than just another holiday concert, noted Smith. “It is also the chorus’ second-biggest fundraiser of the year, the proceeds of which go to fund our Vocal Scholarship program.”
According to Kiskunas and Smith, the Vocal Scholarship program is one of the Chordhawks’ core programs and has been for more than 60 years.
“Every year, we support a local, graduating high school senior who demonstrates notable academic achievement, a passion for music, and an intention to pursue this passion in college and beyond,” said Smith. “Following the success of Christmas with the Chordhawks in 2018, we were privileged to award three $2,000 scholarships to graduates from Milton, Parker, and Beloit Turner High Schools; our goal - at minimum - is to be able to have the same impact with the proceeds from this year's concert.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.