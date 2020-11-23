Ciaglo bench
Pictured above, Vicki and Rick James sit on the “Ciaglo Bench” in Lions Park in Fort Atkinson. Rick served as president of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club from 1997 to 1998 and is a Melvin Jones Fellow.

There are benches in various parks in downtown Fort Atkinson. These deep-green color seats are great reminders to stop, rest and enjoy all that surrounds us.

Benches often are donated in the name of an organization or citizens.

One of these benches is located in Lions Park, across Janesville Avenue from The Fireside Dinner Theatre. It was donated by the family of Walter and Florence Ciaglo. The couple enjoyed 75 years of love and life together. Their life was about faith, family and community.

Florence was a Lioness and Walt was a long-time Fort Atkinson Lions Club member, serving as president from 1977 to 1978. He also served on the Lions Club 27-A1 cabinet for several years.

Walt was designated as a lifetime Lions Club member and a Melvin Jones Fellow. (Melvin Jones was the founder of Lions Club International.)

Their children, Dennis Ciaglo, Suzanne Luetke, David Ciaglo and Vicki James and son-in-law Rick James wanted something special to remember Florence and Walt and their strong ties to the area.

What better place than Lions Park? Their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and others walking or riding on the Glacier River Trail now can take in the sights at the park while enjoying a rest on the bench.

To learn more about the Fort Atkinson Lions Club, visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/fortatkinson,

https://www.facebook.com/FortAtkinsonLionsClub or call the club's membership chair Kevin Becker at (920) 650-8005; for Lions Clubs International, visit www.lionsclubs.org.

