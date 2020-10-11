Due to a drastic increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County, persons wishing to absentee vote in-person in the city clerk’s office prior to Election Day Nov. 3 are strongly encouraged to vote absentee by mail.
The Fort Atkinson Municipal Building lobby has limited space and does not easily accommodate social distancing practices. Based on the volume of inquiries received with regard to the in-person absentee voting schedule, city staff estimate foot traffic in excess of 150 voters per day cycling through the small lobby.
City staff will continue to maintain social distancing and, due to their limited counter space, only one staff member will be assisting an absentee voter at any given time. Throughout the day, staff will sanitize the lobby and pens used by voters. Voters may bring their own blue or black pen.
To request an absentee ballot by mail: visit www.myvote.wi.gov. The deadline for a ballot to be mailed to you is 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
Voter registration is allowed in-person until Friday, Oct. 30, in the clerk’s office.
Persons who have COVID symptoms, have been in contact with someone experiencing symptoms or have traveled out of state in the past 14 days are strongly encouraged to absentee vote. They may vote absentee in-person at the municipal building up to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
The following are questions and answers city staff have received due to the increased numbers of absentee voters for this election.
Q: How do I request an absentee ballot?
A: Visit www.myvote.wi.gov or submit an absentee ballot application. Be sure to provide a valid photo ID.
Q: Can I return my ballot in person?
A: Yes, you can place your ballot in the drop/mail slot on the south side of the municipal building. You also can bring in your ballot during regular office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Q: Do I sign my name on my ballot?
A: No. You only sign the highlighted voter line on the envelope. Be sure to have your witness sign their name and insert their address on the other highlighted lines.
Q: When will my ballot be opened and counted?
A: On Election Day.
Q: What if I received a ballot and want to vote in person on Election Day?
A: You must bring that ballot and envelope with you on Election Day. You are to vote on that ballot and you will be recorded as an absentee voter.
• No voter registration is allowed on Monday Nov. 2.
• No absentee voting is allowed on Monday, Nov. 2.
All voters wishing to cast a ballot in person on Election Day will report to the municipal gym at 101 N. Main St. (Water Street entrance). Polls are open on Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Be sure to bring an acceptable government-issue photo ID.
The City of Fort Atkinson is encouraging all voters to be aware of the following for Election Day:
• You will be asked to use hand sanitizer before and after signing your name on the Badger Book screen.
• Social distancing will be enforced. Pink ‘X’s will be on the floor.
• There might be a limited number of voters inside the polling place. Be prepared to wait.
• Each voter will be provided a new pen to use. Voters are welcome to bring their own blue or black ballpoint pen.
• The poll workers will be sanitizing all voting equipment frequently.
• Minimize discussion and, as always, no political discussion.
• Have your photo ID out and patiently hold it for the poll worker. The poll worker will ask you to state your name and address.
• Additional handicap parking stalls will be made near the Water Street entrance of the polling place.
