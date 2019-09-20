WHITEWATER — Effective Wednesday, Sept. 25, the hours of operation for the compost site in the City of Whitewater will be changing on Wednesdays.
The new hours will be 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., until the site closes for the season. The site will remain open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., until further notice.
More information will be published when a closing date has been determined.
Notice: It is against city ordinance to deposit any yard waste debris on city streets or right of ways other than on City of Whitewater-designated days.
Persons who have any questions may call (262) 473-0560.
