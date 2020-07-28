WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater has created additional space for patrons of downtown restaurants to enjoy their meals safely.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting many local businesses and restaurants, the city wants to assist in making a safe environment for additional seating. While many restaurants are continuing their focus on carryout and delivery orders to keep business alive, some have opened their doors and slowly are allowing patrons to enjoy a sit-down meal.
Many are working at a much lower capacity than usual. Not being able to have a full restaurant still is very troublesome for many owners.
The temporary park will be open through Saturday, Oct. 31, or until weather permits. The city will barricade the section of 1st Street between Main and Center streets.
This space will be treated like a local park, following park hours of 6 a.m. to midnight and all park rules will be enforced. Visit https://www.whitewater-wi.gov/438/Parks-Recreation to see all park rules and regulations.
This temporary park location will have picnic tables for visitors to sit and enjoy a meal from a local downtown restaurant. Patrons can carry out their meal from the establishment.
The picnic tables will be spaced out and visitors will be expected and encouraged to continue practicing social distancing and keep six feet apart from others in this space.
All visitors are expected to clean up after themselves, throw away garbage and recycling, and be sure no food is left behind. Much like other parks, alcohol will not be permitted.
The City of Whitewater welcomes all local citizens and visitors to enjoy this safe space in order once again to enjoy the wonderful local establishments in the community.
For more information or questions, contact Chris Munz-Pritchard, Neighborhood Services director, at (262) 473-0143 or CMunz-Pritchard@whitewater-wi.gov.
