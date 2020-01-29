WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) staff will be hosting a community meeting on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. to update the community on the lake draw-down project.
The project to draw down both Trippe and Cravath lakes to help improve their quality started in July of 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2021.
City and DNR staff will present on the current status of the project, what the community can expect for the remainder of the project and answer any additional questions from the public. The meeting is open to the public and anyone with interest is encouraged to attend.
The meeting will take place at the Whitewater City Municipal Building, 312 W. Whitewater St., in the community room, first floor.
The community can contact Parks and Recreation Director Eric Boettcher at (262) 473-0122 or eboettcher@whitewater-wi.gov for additional information.
