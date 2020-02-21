WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater has introduced a new landing page for its website to help citizens navigate to many organizations within the city.
After receiving feedback from a community civic summit in 2019, the city worked with its website vendor, Civic Plus to help create a new landing page. When citizens are searching for the city of Whitewater or visit the city’s original website, https://www.whitewater-wi.gov, they will now be directed to this landing page.
On this page, they will have access to view the city’s website; a link to view Discover Whitewater’s site that includes the Chamber of Commerce, the Whitewater Community Foundation, Downtown Whitewater Inc., and the Whitewater Tourism Council; the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s website; the Whitewater Unified School District website; the city’s Aquatic and Fitness Center website; a newly designed Economic Development page on the city website; a listing of local organizations along with a listing of local news and media outlets.
The City of Whitewater offers this new opportunity to reach many avenues in which residents and out-of-town citizens can find many of the resources they are interested in finding, all in one place.
Visit www.whitewater-wi.gov for community information and updates.
