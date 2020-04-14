WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater will collect brush from residences every Tuesday.
Residents are asked to call the Department of Streets/Parks office at (262) 473-0560 to make an appointment. Appointments must be made by 5 a.m. on the Tuesday collection so route scheduling can be completed.
Collection fees
Brush located at the curbside will be collected and chipped.
The first 10 minutes of chipping will be free of charge if an appointment has been received by the Department of Public Works. Any chipping after the first 10 minutes will be charged to the property owner at a rate of $30 per 10-minute increments.
All brush placed at the curb will be collected on the day of appointment, with no exceptions.
Collection procedure
Brush must be brought to the curbside and placed with the cut ends facing the street. Brush cannot be brought to the curbside before 4 p.m. on the Sunday prior to the scheduled Tuesday for collection. Brush must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
In addition, the compost site is open for residents on Saturdays, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.; and Wednesdays, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Brush to be accepted or not accepted
Brush must be a minimum of three-quarter-inch and a maximum six inches in diameter. The brush must be a minimum of three feet in length.
Vines, rakings, roots and root balls will not be accepted. Property owners can dispose of vines, rakings, roots and root balls at the compost site. The city reserves the right to not collect brush for just cause.
Major storm damage brush collection
Major storm damage brush collection will be done at no charge. The city will determine and announce emergency storm-related brush collections.
