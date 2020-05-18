WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater has recommitted for the eighth year in a row as a title sponsor for the Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay and 5k, scheduled for Sept. 20.
Since the first DWS in 2013, the team has worked alongside the City of Whitewater to create a memorable race day experience for all participants.
DWS would not be what it is today without the city’s continuous support throughout the past seven years. The City of Whitewater assists DWS by providing public safety, parking and volunteers.
“Public safety is the number one priority of DWS on race day,” DWS Executive Director Jeffery Knight said. “DWS is extremely thankful for the city’s annual contribution and their direct aid in DWS’s operations throughout the race day weekend. The police, public works and city staff are just amazing in their support of our race; we could not run this huge event without them.”
DWS provides an ideal opportunity to help promote the City of Whitewater. By creating a race course that highlights many of the amazing features in the city, race participants from all over can see the wonderful and unique aspects of Whitewater.
The course goes past the school district, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and many different businesses, creating an upbeat and scenic route for race participants to enjoy.
“This event is an opportunity to showcase the Whitewater community and pulling it off each year is truly a community effort,” Whitewater City Manager Cameron Clapper said. “We see volunteers from all facets of the community stepping up every year to help make this event a success.
“DWS continues to be a key opportunity to welcome visitors and showcase the best of the Whitewater community each year,” he added. “The City of Whitewater is pleased to continue its support of DWS in 2020.”
The City of Whitewater’s sponsorship also helps DWS’s efforts in supporting the community. All proceeds from the race are donated to five local Whitewater charities: Bethel House, J-Hawk Aquatic Club, Whitewater LEADS, Whitewater Unified School District and Working for Whitewater’s Wellness.
In the past seven years, DWS has been able to raise $183,500 for its five charity partners.
