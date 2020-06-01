WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater will be holding a virtual town hall meeting Thursday, June 4, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss updates concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with city operation updates, the agenda includes updates on resources for businesses and updates from the university. The meeting then will open for a question-and-answer period, allowing citizens to interact and ask additional questions.
Citizens are welcome and encouraged to attend the virtual Zoom meeting by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EQrxnGfiRxCFSUUJMSEz7Q. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with instructions to join the virtual meeting via a computer, smart phone or telephone.
