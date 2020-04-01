WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater Department of Public Works will conduct a leaf and yard waste collection the week of April 13-17 and week of April 20-24.
Yard waste is defined as leaves, grass clippings, small branches, and yard and garden debris. Yard waste must be bagged in biodegradable, clear or transparent bags only.
Yard waste will not be collected if not properly bagged or placed in non-transparent or black bags. Residents should place their bagged yard waste on the curb no earlier than Saturday, April 11.
The compost site will open on Saturday, April 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesdays, beginning, April 8, from 3 to 7 p.m. Yard waste may be taken to the compost site beginning April 4.
Residents requesting brush collection should call 473-0560 to make an appointment for pickup on Tuesdays.
Per city ordinance, residents are prohibited from depositing any yard waste debris on city streets or right of ways other than on City of Whitewater-designated days.
Persons who have any questions should call the Department of Public Works at 473-0560.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.