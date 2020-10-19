WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will celebrate the historic 150th class of Warhawks graduating in 2020 in a ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
While school officials had hoped to gather in person to honor students, the ongoing pandemic makes it impossible to safely congregate in large groups, and the Commencement Committee — with the support of the Chancellor’s Cabinet — instead will coordinate a virtual ceremony for the entire Class of 2020.
The combined event will include May, August and December graduates, and will feature university leaders, student speakers, the reading of the names of all participating graduates and the official conferring of degrees.
In order to provide the best possible experience for students, and their friends and family members, the ceremony will be presented according to college, each with an estimated run time of one hour, and it will be prerecorded so viewers can pause the recording to be sure to capture their Warhawk’s moment.
An electronic program also will be available for downloading. The diplomas will be mailed out by Feb. 15.
The university once again will offer its popular Warhawks Rising social media campaign, in which graduating students share a photo and highlights from their college experience and offer a shout out to a faculty or staff member who made a difference in their lives. Graduating Warhawks will receive a link to that campaign via student email later this semester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.