JEFFERSON — Just as couples prepare for their baby's arrival by taking childbirth classes and practicing their diapering, holding and feeding skills, there also are ways to help a pet prepare for a new family member.
Plan to take part in “And…Baby Makes 5,” a fun and informative class taught by popular behaviorist Mittsy Voiles of the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic. She will help persons to understand ways that they can help their pets adjust to the bundle of joy that soon will enter their home.
This free workshop, sponsored by the Humane Society of Jefferson County and the Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic, will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, in the community education room at the Humane Society, located at W6127 Kiesling Road, between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson.
There is no cost to attend, but consider bringing a cash donation or an item from the shelter’s “wish list.”
Persons who have questions or would like to reserve a seat should call Taylor at the shelter at (920) 674-2048.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
