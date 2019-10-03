A financial aid presentation for seniors and their parents is scheduled at Fort Atkinson High School on Thursday, Oct. 10.
The presentation will take place at 6 p.m. in the school's Instructional Materials Center.
A representative from the financial aid office at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will be presenting information and answering any questions that parents might have on funding post-secondary education as well as information on the Free Application for Student Financial Aid (FAFSA).
The information at this presentation applies to all four-year and two-year technical colleges. A Spanish translator will be present for Spanish-speaking families.
Persons with any questions may contact Katie Utphall, FAHS counselor, at (920) 563-7811, ext. 1145.
