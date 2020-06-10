Recently, Ryan Ebert of Fort Atkinson created a series of Fort Atkinson-themed coloring pages for children, or even adults, to color. He also has been making wood cutouts like those he made for the Kids Arts Tent a few times last summer during the Fort Farmers Market. Ebert has had these on his new Etsy store as items to help children and families stay creative while staying safe at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks in major part to the generous sponsorship from newly elected city council member Brandon Housley, Ebert recently donated more than 60 wood cutouts and 150-plus coloring pages to the Dwight Foster Public Library for the library staff to distribute to families as part of its curbside pickup. Pictured above are Housley, left, and Ebert dropping the donated craft items to library director Eric Robinson. Shown are some of Ebert’s creations.
