Elkhart Road American submitted an application to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to sponsor an Authorized Special Group license plate. The application for the Elkhart Road America license plate is available for review and comment at wisconsindmv.gov/specialgroupreview until Dec. 18. All objections will be passed to the legislative Transportation Committees for final decision on the plate’s status. The individuals sponsoring the new license plate followed DMV’s Authorized Special Group license plate process.
• Paid the development fee of $15,500.
• Gathered the signatures of 500 Wisconsin residents who intend to purchase the special plate.
If the new license plate is authorized, the group must maintain 500 valid special plate registrations after three years, or DMV will discontinue issuing the plates.
A complete list of special plates currently offered is available at wisconsindmv.gov.
