WATERTOWN — Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin (CAC) is embarking on a new pursuit to better serve Jefferson County.
To foster additional service access points and make CAC’s services more accessible, the agency is selling the historic downtown Watertown location and co-locating CAC staff at social service agencies across the county.
CAC’s Executive Director Amber Duddy explains the agency’s excitement for the new approach by saying: “The current pandemic has made us painfully aware that people need a holistic approach to get back on their feet. As we consider the new and changing needs of our community, having one location seems to make it very difficult for residents in places like Fort Atkinson and Jefferson to have easy access to CAC’s resources and services.”
The new CAC service model will include having multiple satellite offices across the county, as opposed to one location. Additionally, CAC is working to simplify their service application process.
“Like many other agencies, CAC is adapting our operations to take advantage of new technology to better serve our community,” explains Duddy. “we also are working to better collaborate with other community partners to make navigating the community system easier on people who are struggling to maintain economic and social wellbeing.”
There are no planned disruptions to services as CAC finalizes the satellite locations, as the office has been closed to the public since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new locations still are being finalized as CAC is in the process of working with multiple partners at various locations throughout the county. CAC will provide another update as soon as the plans are finalized.
Residents across Jefferson County still can reach the agency by telephone, email or via the CAC website. In the coming weeks, CAC’s Project Recovery team will strengthen community outreach and support for those impacted by the pandemic by launching a 24/7 hotline.
The hotline will be managed by trained crisis workers who can listen, connect people to community resources, and offer emotional support during these difficult times.
There currently is an accepted offer to purchase the downtown Watertown facility and the new owner is anticipated to take ownership of the building on Dec. 7. This seamless transition hopefully will support the economic vitality of the Watertown community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.