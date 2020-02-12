JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Parks Department will be hosting a community input workshop on Monday, Feb. 17, at the University of Wisconsin-Extension, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson, in meeting room 8 and 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The purpose of this workshop is to present past Jefferson County Parks plans, dialogue around what persons value most about their interaction with or for the Jefferson County Parks system, sharing on what they most are proud about the County Parks System, hopes they have for the future parks system, partnership opportunities, along with future actions and initiatives that are most important to them.
These are key planning questions that could be asked in many ways. The workshop’s goal is to draw out the communities’ thoughts and ideas about an ideal future Jefferson County Parks system.
This process is part of a routine cycle of county plan reviews and updates going back to 1997. Persons’ perspectives will make a difference and help influence the future direction of the Jefferson County Parks.
Attendees should feel free to bring a friend. Their perspectives will make a difference, and will help influence the future direction of the Jefferson County Parks.
