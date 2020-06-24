MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recently recognized partner Compeer Financial as a top 4-H donor.
Acknowledged as a Platinum Clover supporter, Compeer Financial contributed $20,000 to support Wisconsin 4-H programs through the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.
Karen Blatter-Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer, is proud to support Wisconsin 4-H, stating, "Giving back is one way Compeer Financial champions the hopes and dreams of rural America. We support 4-H because it has a proven track record of creating successful, innovative programs that reach out to young people.
“They have a strong commitment to programming and enhancements to classic programs to capture the attention of today’s youth,” she added. “For many of Compeer Financial’s 70,633 member-owners, the 4-H organization is an important part of their lives. 4-H makes an investment in its members, helping mold them into the future agriculture and rural leaders.
“The skills and activities that 4-Hers are exposed to give them hands-on experience and exposure to critical life skills, as well as hobbies and interests that make them well-rounded individuals," Blatter-Schieler concluded.
Persons can find out more about Compeer at its website, www.compeer.com.
“We are truly grateful for the continued support of generous partners, like Compeer Financial,” added Brenda Scheider, executive director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. “Compeer helps 4 H create cutting-edge, relevant programs for young people to learn real-world skills that will prepare them for the challenges of today and tomorrow, moving communities, the state, our country and the world forward in ways no other youth organization can. We value our partners who help Wisconsin 4-H make a positive impact on our youth.”
Since 1914, Wisconsin 4-H has helped young people develop the skills they need to meet the demands of our complex and changing world. Growing out of a rich history of agricultural clubs that helped the University of Wisconsin Extension connect families to research-based advancements in farming technology and techniques, today’s 4-H has expanded to include science (STEM), leadership, healthy living and communications programming that will help Wisconsin youth build a healthier and more prosperous future.
4-H is one of the largest and oldest statewide youth organizations in Wisconsin, offering a wide variety of programs both in urban and rural settings. From the 4-H activities in the city of Milwaukee to the 4-H clubs in rural areas of Bayfield County, 4-H is making a positive impact on young people throughout the state. Nearly 150,000 youth participate in the Wisconsin 4-H program each year, and more than 22,000 volunteers support the program.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison, provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Foundation supports 4-H leadership, youth development and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by visiting www.Wis4HFoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.