JOHNSON CREEK — Construction on the County Highway D bridge over Interstate 94 is scheduled to be completed and open to traffic the week of May 11, after which work will commence on the County Highway X bridge.
Highway X will be closed during construction to re-deck the bridge over I-94 near Johnson Creek in Jefferson County. The work is expected to be completed by early to mid-August, depending on the weather.
The bridge will be closed for the duration of the project and drivers will be directed to use the County Highway D bridge as a detour route to cross I-94.
Throughout the project motorists can expect to encounter:
• Construction during normal daytime hours
• Occasional nighttime construction
• Intermittent lane closures on I-94. Construction impacting I-94 will take place during off-peak traffic hours.
Improvements to the bridge include a new deck, resurfacing pavement approaches, replacing guardrails and applying new pavement marking.
For more information regarding traffic impacts in Wisconsin’s Southwest region: Follow on Twitter at @WisconsinDOT, and check the Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 website at www.511wi.gov.
Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, motorists’ focus always should be on driving.
