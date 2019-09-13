JEFFERSON — Golf with a twist. The Council for the Performing Arts is hosting a Twilight Golf fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Jefferson Golf Club, 216 Golf Drive in Jefferson.
Twilight golf is golf after dark with safety features such as players wearing glow in-the- dark neckwear and using glow-in-the-dark balls. The evening will feature a putting contest, chipping contest, a pizza buffet beginning at 5:30 with golf beginning at 8.
Four holes will be played. Fees are $45 per golfer or $80 per couple. Dinner for those not playing golf is $25.
To register for your outing call Peg Beyer at (920) 674-4500 or Nancy at Jefferson Golf Club at (920) 674-2783.
The Council for the Performing Arts mission is to provide culturally valuable, affordable and accessible entertainment together with performing arts opportunities of Jefferson County and the surrounding area.
The CPA’s 2019-20 season is limited but it will be hosting John McGivern in Winter Tales on Nov. 23.
Tickets for McGivern currently are available online at www.councifortheperformingarts.org at a cost of $20.
