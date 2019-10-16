WHITEWATER — Country music star Pam Tillis will bring her unmistakable sound to the Young Auditorium in Whitewater for an intimate acoustic performance.
The Pam Tillis Acoustic Trio will perform Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m.
A child of country music royalty, Tillis was determined to find her own way as a singer and songwriter. Now, whether it’s on the stages of the Grand Ole Opry or in the intimate setting of Nashville’s Bluebird Café, concert-goers will experience the delight that comes from hearing the timeless voice of Pam Tillis, singing exactly what she is meant to sing at that moment.
A Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year, Tillis has written songs for some of the top singers in and beyond Nashville, Tenn., including more than a few of her own hits such as "Land of the Living," "Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life)" and "All the Good Ones Are Gone."
But no matter where she wandered, Tillis never lost her connection to country music. With total creative control, she lets her heart lead the way toward material that she performs.
"This is an A&R-free zone," she said, smiling. "But it is, first of all, real country."
Tickets for this performance range from $51.25 to $33.25. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.youngauditorium.com, stop in the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office — located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the UW-Whitewater campus — or call (262) 472-2222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.