JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County 4-H Horse and Pony Project will hold its annual tack sale on Sunday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center, 503 N. Jackson St., Jefferson.
Featuring a wide variety of vendors, both commercial and private, this is a wonderful opportunity for horse owners to purchase new and used tack and other horse-related items at reasonable prices.
Admission per person is $1 or the donation of a non-perishable food item for the local food pantry. Parking is free and concessions will be available.
More information can be obtained on the Jefferson County 4-H Horse and Pony page at jefferson.extension.wisc.edu.
