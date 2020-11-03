JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club meets the third Tuesday, from September through May, at the Fairview Sports Bar & Grill in Jefferson.
The meeting begins with a catered meal, followed by a guest speaker and a short business meeting. New members are welcome. The evening begins with a social at 6 p.m. and the meal is served at 6:30 p.m.
Bill Uecker serves as program chair and announced the upcoming speaker for the November meeting. On Nov. 17, Jayne Krull, director of Wisconsin Farm Center, will be the guest speaker.
The Wisconsin Farm Center provides information and support to farmers and their families in order to help grow Wisconsin’s agricultural economy.
The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club holds two fundraisers each year. One is the Jefferson County Fair food stand. Unfortunately, the 2020 fair was canceled.
The other is the annual cheese and meat sale to generate funds to support scholarships for local students, and to fund grants that support local agri-business clubs and groups. Members will be selling the cheese and meat packs starting now so they can be delivered for Christmas holiday gatherings and gifts.
All cheese and meat are purchased from local businesses, including River’s Edge Farm Market, Kraemer Wisconsin Cheese, Vern’s Cheese, Chalet Cheese Co-op, Shullsburg Creamery and Jones Dairy Farm. New this year, Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery has been added to the offerings with two cheeses, Belaire and Sark.
The deadline to place orders is Nov. 30. Members will start delivering purchases after Dec. 14.
The meat and cheese also will be sold at the Palmyra Bazaar on Nov. 21 and the Fort Atkinson Winter Market on Dec. 5.
Orders can be placed with any Ag Business Club member and details of products can be found on the website. The meat and cheese sale chairman is Paul Hadler, who can be reached at (608) 322-8011. People also can contact member Tom Novak to place orders at (262) 903-0698.
The club’s goal is to promote the agribusiness community to the local and state population. This is accomplished through education media, visits to local agribusinesses, fundraisers utilizing agricultural products, offering scholarships toward ag careers and offering funds to organizations that promote the ag community.
Grant applications will be due Dec. 31 and scholarship applications are due Jan. 31. More details can be found on the website at www.jeffersoncountyagribusinessclub.com. New members are encouraged to join the group.
For more details contact Mariah Hadler, club membership chairperson, at (920) 222-2288.
It has been a tradition for many years that the Jefferson County Agribusiness Club annually has awarded scholarships to students pursuing careers in agriculture through secondary education. Funds to finance this venture are raised throughout the year primarily from the food stand at the Jefferson County Fair and an annual cheese sale prior to the Christmas holiday.
This year’s funds were boosted from money earned by members volunteering at the Farm Technology Days hosted last summer in Jefferson County. The recipients this year include 10 high school seniors and two current college students.
The 2020 scholarship recipients were:
Kenzie Emery, daughter of Charles and Teara Emery, a senior at Palmyra Eagle High School. In 2014, as an FFA project, Kenzie started breeding Ayrshire dairy cattle and selling the calves. Later she branched out to include Milking Shorthorns. She also participated in cheerleading, dance, soccer and band. Kenzie was in the National Honor Society for four years. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in Animal Science.
Sophie Grieser, daughter of Tim and Holly Nelson, is a senior at Cambridge High School. For the past six years Sophie has worked with a local farm where she selects heifers in the early spring, trains and prepares them for exhibition at both the Stoughton and Jefferson County Fairs. Four years ago, she began purchasing and raising show pigs. In high school Sophie was on the track team and was the wrestling manager. She has been a Sunday School teacher for two years and helps with their annual Christmas program. Sophie plans to attend UW-Madison for Dairy Science.
Signe Kind, daughter of Jeff and Deb Kind, is a senior at Fort Atkinson High School. Signe grew up on a beef production farm and at the age of eight purchased her first registered beef heifer. Since then she has developed a small herd of her own working on improving the genetics through breeding. Outside of FFA, Signe is on the Fort Atkinson High School soccer team as well as coaching youth soccer. Although she has not selected a college, she plans to major in biology and later attend veterinary school.
Virginia Klecker, the daughter of Troye and Dawn Klecker, attends Lake Mills High School. Virginia purchases two steers each fall to raise and show at the Jefferson County Fair. In addition, she raises, trains and competes with horses. Virginia is on the Lake Mills High School Equestrian Team, is a manager of the wrestling team, and plays girls softball. She is active in many activities at Lake Mills Moravian Church. Virginia has not selected a college yet but plans to major in biology and become a large-animal anesthesiologist.
Madalyn Miller-Nielsen, the daughter of Christopher and Jessica Nielsen, attends Lake Mills High School. Madalyn owns, raises and shows market steers. She also works for the family beef and dairy farm, helping care and manage both herds. In January 2019, she purchased her first Brown Swiss heifer which she will use to build her own dairy project base. She has participated in the dairy evaluation team and qualified for state competition. She participates in both the Junior Holstein and Brown Swiss Associations. Although she has not selected a college, she plans to major in Animal Science and Agribusiness for Farm Management.
Jacob Schlais, the son of Terry and Cynthia Schlais, is a senior at Jefferson High School and has a Supervised Agriculture Experience project with Payne Dairy Farm. Besides working at Payne Dairy, Jacob was extremely active with FFA, 4-H, church and community activities. Archery and Trap shooting are at the top of his list of outside activities. Jacob plans to attend UW-River Falls to major in Agriculture Engineering. He plans a career in equipment design with a leading tractor manufacturer.
Mia Schroeder, the daughter of Brian and Nicole Schroeder, attends Lake Mills High School and has been in both FFA and 4-H for four years. The last six years she has selected and prepared dairy animals from the family farm for the Jefferson County Fair. Her participation on the Dairy Evaluation Team has helped her learn this skill. For four years she also has raised pigs to show at the Jefferson County Fair. Mia has stayed busy throughout high school by participating in volleyball, dance, track and field, softball and band. Outside of school, she helps her local church with Vacation Bible School and volunteers for Christmas Neighbors. Mia plans to attend UW-Platteville to major in Agriculture Business.
Sara Skalitzky, the daughter of Kurt and Beth Skalitzky, attended Waterloo High School. Sara’s Agriculture Experience Program has been working at Crave Brothers Dairy Farm cheese factory making and marketing Mascarpone cheese. She also prepared and exhibited cattle for them. Sara was active in school in volleyball, student council and Future Business Leaders of America. Sara plans to attend UW-Platteville majoring in Agricultural Business and Marketing with a Dairy Science minor. She plans to work in agriculture industry, promoting the benefits of agriculture for population health and food security, as well as a quality way of life for the next generation of farmers.
Carly Strauss, the daughter of Bruce and Tammy Strauss, currently is a freshman at Iowa State University majoring in Animal Science with a goal of veterinary school. Carly grew up on the family dairy farm and had many responsibilities. In her first year of college, she has gained new insight into political issues that greatly will affect dairy farming.
Emily Strauss, the daughter of Bruce and Tammy Strauss, is a senior at Lake Mills High School. Emily grew up on the family dairy farm and has an FFA work experience program on the dairy. She assists with the milking and takes care of the calves. She has been very active both in FFA and 4-H as well as community activities of Christmas Neighbors, dairy breakfast, Church Youth Group and Junior Holstein Association. Emily participates in soccer, softball, and is on the honor roll. She plans to attend UW-Platteville majoring in Agribusiness.
Erin Strauss, the daughter of Bruce and Tammy Strauss, works on the family dairy farm along with growing her herd of Brown Swiss dairy animals. Erin has been very active in school and her church as well as assisting with Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom program. She has played soccer and basketball for Lake Mills High School as well as being on the honor roll. Along with her busy schedule, Erin has been a server at Milford Hills Hunt Club. Erin plans to attend UW-Platteville or the University of Minnesota majoring in Agribusiness and minor in Dairy Science.
Colin Uecker, the son of Bill and Michele Uecker, is a junior at UW-Madison majoring in Dairy Science and Agriculture Business Management. While at Watertown High School, Colin raised dairy animals and marketed genetics throughout North America. Besides working for 7-Up Bottling Company, he worked for two dairy farms and assists several in fitting and clipping animals for show.
The mission of the Jefferson County Agri-Business Club is to promote an active interest in agribusiness and be a resource to take us into the future. Its goal is to promote the agribusiness community to the local and state population. This is accomplished through education, media, visits to local agribusinesses, fundraisers utilizing agricultural products, offering scholarships toward ag careers, and offering funds to organizations that promote the ag community.
2021 scholarship applications are due Jan. 31. Winners are invited to the April meeting to receive their recognition.
The 2020 grant winners:
Jefferson High School Agriculture Department wants to improve the ability to raise plants in its high school greenhouse, specifically for warm-season vegetable (tomatoes and peppers) plants. The department plans to construct an open-air canopy structure on the outside of the south end of its current greenhouse to transfer plants prior to sale without them being overexposed to too much wind, sun or cold air. The technology education department at the school will fabricate the structure. FFA Chapter Advisor Gary Olson attended the meeting.
The Jefferson County Fair Park is the next recipient of a grant. They plan to construct an agriculture education display which will be on display at the Dairy Breakfast and the Polk County Fair. Attendees at both events will be able to learn about agriculture. This project will begin in 2020 with the construction of “Backyard Barnyard.” Once the barn and animals are constructed, additional displays with facts about the animals’ roles in agriculture will be shared.
Micheala Slind, marketing specialist at the Fair Park, spoke to the group about the project.
Lake Mills FFA plans to promote agriculture literacy in the Lake Mills Elementary School fourth grade class at “Agriculture Day” at Lake Mills High School. The fourth-grade students rotate through various hands-on informational stations that would be facilitated and created by members of the Lake Mills High School FFA. (The grant was presented prior to COVID-19 altering the school year.)
The grant would cover the cost of transportation for the elementary school students and supplies needed to create the displays at the nine stations. Luke Wiedenfeld is the Lake Mills FFA advisor and also spoke to the group about the event.
The Jefferson County Dairy Project has 98 youth project members. The group is a recipient of an Agri-Business Club grant.
The funds will help cover various activities, such as the youth attending workshops, judging contests and dairy bowl competitions. Additionally, some of the funds will help offset the cost of awards presented to the dairy project members.
Bill Uecker serves as an advisor to the group and was on hand to accept the grant on behalf of the dairy group. FFA Chapter Advisor Gary Olson attended the meeting.
The Wisconsin Make It with Wool contest is held annually during the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival in September at the Jefferson County Fair Park in Jefferson. It is an educational experience designed to promote wool and the sheep industry. The program is a recipient of an Agri-Business Club grant where monies support the two competitions held at their event — the traditional Garment Competition where youth and adults sew and model garments out of wool, and a Novelty Contest where youth and adults create wool products but do not model them.
Grant applications will be due Dec. 31, 2021. They will be presented at the February meeting.
To learn more about this organization visit www.jeffersoncountyagribusinessclub.com.
