Jefferson County, with input from residents and stakeholders, is working to update two of its long-range planning documents that outline strategies for growth and preservation of the county’s assets and resources.
These meetings will offer the public an opportunity to provide input that will be used to inform the future of Jefferson County. The plans will cover the topics of land use; agricultural, natural and cultural resources; transportation; housing; economic development; community facilities, and intergovernmental cooperation.
Residents are invited participate in the planning process and provide input at four public open houses. Attendees at all four meetings will be provided important project updates and can participate in a range of activities that will inform the focus areas of the plans.
A presentation will be given at 5:15 p.m., followed by engagement activities.
The public is invited to provide input on these important plans at one of the following Jefferson County meetings: Tuesday, March 31, at Bank of Lake Mills, 400 Bernard St., Watertown; Wednesday, April 1, City of Lake Mills Municipal Building, 200 N. Water St., Lake Mills; Wednesday, April 8, Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson; Thursday, April 9, Palmyra-Eagle High School, 123 Burr Oak St., Palmyra.
Representatives from Jefferson County and SRF Consulting Group will be on hand to answer persons’ questions and discuss their concerns.
