JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Farm Bureau is helping its community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A cash donation was given to each of the following food pantries in Jefferson County: Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Cambridge, Ixonia, Whitewater, Rome/Sullivan, Waterloo, Watertown, Lake Mills and Palmyra.
During this unprecedented time, Jefferson County Farm Bureau understands that many families might be struggling to feed their families. As this also is a particularly challenging time for Wisconsin dairy farmers, these donations were to be used only to purchase milk and other dairy products.
“We are happy to be able to donate to the local food pantries to help the dairy farmers and community members in need,” said Randy Mitchell, president of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau. “All farms have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic and we want to help.”
Jefferson County Farm Bureau continues to support local youth in the county with scholarships. Money raised from the creampuff stand at the Fair funds these scholarships.
Jefferson County Farm Bureau is one of 61 counties that comprise the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization representing farms of all sizes, commodities and management styles.
