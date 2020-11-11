The Jefferson County GOP will hold its Annual Fall Fundraiser this Friday, Nov. 13, at Jansen’s Banquet Hall, 1245 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson.
Social will be at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program and silent auction. Keynote speaker will be Kevin Hermening, a financial advisor from Mosinee.
Hermening was the youngest of the Americans held hostage by Islamic terrorists for 444 days at the U.S. Embassy in Iran from 1979 to 1981. The hostages were freed on Jan. 20, 1981, President Ronald Reagan’s Inauguration Day.
Hermening will share his experiences in captivity and the tragedy in the desert during the failed mission to rescue the hostages. To this day, Hermening challenges Americans to remember sacrifices made by military men and women in service to our country.
