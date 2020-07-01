JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Highway Department will be resurfacing County Highway J, from County Highway C to U.S. Highway 12.
The work is scheduled to take place beginning the week of July 6.
The existing deteriorated asphalt pavement will be pulverized, followed by the installation of culverts. Upon completion of the culverts, the roadway will be graded and compacted prior to paving the roadway.
During construction, the roadway will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained to local residences and businesses as well as emergency vehicles. The road will remain closed until approximately end of August, depending on the weather. During construction, motorists should find an alternate route to travel.
Motorists should exercise caution within the construction areas and please keep children away from the operations.
Persons who have any questions may contact Brian Udovich, P.E., operations manager, at (920) 674-7273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.