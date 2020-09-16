The Jefferson County Highway Department will be resurfacing County Highway J, from U.S. Highway 12 in the Town of Oakland to County Highway G in the Town of Jefferson.

The work is scheduled to take place beginning the week of Sept. 21. The existing deteriorated asphalt pavement will be milled, and upon completion of the milling the roadway then will be repaved.

During construction the roadway will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained to local residences and businesses, as well as emergency vehicles. The road will remain closed until early October, depending on the weather.

During construction motorists should find an alternate route to travel.

Drivers should use caution within the construction areas, and please keep children away from the operations.

Persons with any questions may contact Brian Udovich, professional engineer, Highway Operations manager, at (920) 723-7273.

