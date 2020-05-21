With recent developments related to Wisconsin’s "Safer-at-Home" order, the members of the Bridges Library System, which includes 24 public libraries in Jefferson and Waukesha counties, will begin phased reopenings of their physical buildings in the coming weeks.
The health and safety of library users and staff is of paramount importance, so the libraries are following guidelines and recommendations from a variety of trusted sources, including the Centers for Disease Control, their county public health departments, and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, as they make decisions regarding reopening procedures.
Each library plans to institute thorough sanitation and hygiene protocols to ensure the safety and health of library users and staff. Visitors are encouraged to maintain social distancing. Wearing a mask also is encouraged, and might be required in some libraries.
Anyone who is feeling ill should stay home and not visit the library until the required monitoring time has passed.
Each library will set its own reopen date, service protocols and hours of operation, based on guidance from their municipalities and library boards. Some library services, such as computer usage, may be limited. Patrons should contact their public library or visit their website to find detailed information regarding their library’s services and operations.
Continued updates on member libraries’ closures and reopenings will be posted on the Bridges Library System’s website at https://bridgeslibrarysystem.org/library-closings/.
Library cardholders can access digital library services, such as ebooks, e-audios, digital magazines, and online classes with their library cards at no cost by visiting https://bridgeslibrarysystem.org/online-tools/.
