PALMYRA — The Jefferson County Meals on Wheels Program is looking for volunteer drivers for the Palmyra and Rome area, delivering meals for the noon meals.

If interested, contact Julie at (262) 753-3108 or stop by the American Legion Post 304 at 115 N. 3rd St., Palmyra, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

