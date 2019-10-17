JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Health Department is offering free flu shots for school-age children at locations throughout the county in the next month.
These shots will be available free to children with or without insurance. Parents or legal guardians must be present to sign a permission slip.
Waterloo and Johnson Creek dates already have passed.
The next flu clinic will take place at Palmyra Elementary School from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. The school is located at 701 Maple St., Palmyra.
After that, the next opportunities will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8., at both Cambridge's Nikolay Middle School, located at 211 South St., Cambridge, and Fort Atkinson Middle School, located at 310 S. Fourth St. East, Fort Atkinson.
Then the free clinic will move to Jefferson's West Elementary School, located at 900 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
The final opportunity will be at Lake Mills High School at 615 Catlin Drive, Lake Mills. This clinic will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.