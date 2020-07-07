LAKE MILLS — The Jefferson County Republican Women will feature Cliff DeTemple, a candidate for the 5th Congressional District, and first term highlights by Rep. Barbara Dittrich, Assembly District 38.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, at the Lake Mills Family Restaurant, starting with a 4 p.m. social, followed by the program at 4:30 p.m.
Persons should RSVP to Debra Stein at (920) 648-5411 or Debrastein1221@gmail.com.
