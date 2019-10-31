JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center’s annual "Oh What Fun!" fundraiser is Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be a craft fair in the center’s great room. Raffle drawings will be at 1 p.m.
Brats, quarter-pound Nathan’s hot dogs and Barb's delicious German potato salad will be ready from 9:30 a.m. until supplies last. Don't forget the bake sale with items made from many loving "grandmothers" too!
Carryouts are available. The public is invited to attend.
Coping with chronic pain
More than 80 percent of older adults in the U.S. have at least one ongoing health condition. These health conditions can cause changes in your life such as: stress, fear, anxiety, grief and anger.
Come on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 10:30 a.m. to hear a talk on this topic.
Freezing prepared foods
The holidays are fast approaching and many of you are in the midst of preparing food from casseroles and other dishes to desserts to serve.
On Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m., Sharon Endl will have a half-hour presentation on this topic to help you prepare. Handouts will be provided. Cookies and coffee will be served.
Caregiver Month
November is National Caregiver Month. The Aging and Disability Center (ADRC) of Jefferson County is offering Caring for the Caregiver activities.
All activities are designed to offer the opportunity for caregivers to: take time to care for themselves and their well-being, connect with other who share similar experiences, gather "tools" for their caregiver toolbox, and celebrate their hard work, compassion and dedication.
There is an excellent calendar of all activities for the month. Stop in!
50-cup social
Our next 50-cup social breakfast will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. We serve regular and decaf coffee, juice, cheese-sticks, yogurt, baked French toast sticks, sausage links and sweet rolls.
Come meet some new people for socialization and enjoy a social breakfast too!
Grandparent support group
Grandparent support group is held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. This is a safe, comfortable group for those caring for their grandchildren, those financially responsible for them and for those who are in the sandwich generation — caring for a loved one and a grandchild. Come for breakfast first at 9:30 a.m.
Bingo
Bingo will be played Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. Sponsor for the day is PremierBank and Sunset Ridge of Jefferson.
Spark of Education
The next topic for our Nov. 5 at 12:30 p.m. Spark of Education class is “Presidential Lies and Coverups.” Paul Rosenzweig, professorial lecturer in law at George Washington University Law School, is the teacher. There will be a handout and discussion afterward.
Holiday party tickets
Holiday party tickets will be on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $10.
The party will be held Monday, Dec. 2, beginning at 11:30 a.m. There will be a Bon Ton Swiss steak dinner — served to one’s seat — and musical entertainment from "The Voice of Elvis: Tony Rocker."
Trip preview
A Mayflower Tours trip preview will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 a.m. to talk about the Australia tour, the Path of the Pilgrims Tour and the Virginia Beach Value Tour.
Australia and New Zealand
This once-in-a-lifetime 16-day tour of Australia and New Zealand with Mayflower Tours is Sept. 2-17, 2020. Cost is $6,049 per person double and $7,749 single.
The price includes local pickup, round-trip airfare from Chicago, and inter-country flights from Cairns to Sydney, Sydney to Melbourne, and Melbourne to Queenstown.
Highlights include the Sydney Harbor and Opera House, a cruise and snorkel on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, and much more.
Path of the Pilgrims
The year 2020 is the 400th anniversary of America’s founding. Join Mayflower Tours May 17-26 for a 10-day motor coach excursion to the northeast.
Cost is $2,940 per person double and $4,088 single. Sixteen meals are included.
Tourists will see Boston, ferry to Martha’s Vineyard, see the famed Plymouth Rock and Mayflower II, tour Provincetown, Mass., tour Plymouth and see historic homes, and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
Virginia Beach getaway
Our Virginia Beach motor coach tour March 20-26, 2020, includes 11 meals. Cost is $1,559 per person double and $2,008 single.
Enjoy three days on Virginia Beach with free time. Also enjoy a driving tour of Washington, D.C., Virginia food tour with a lunch of seafood and desserts (other entrees too), Virginia-style barbeque dinner, the Military Aviation Museum, Norfolk Naval Station, and cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and more.
Conversation question
It snowed for the first time this season, this week — even on Halloween!
Do you remember when you were in school and someone in class announced: "Hey look. It's snowing!" and everyone was excited?
More info
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road. Call (920) 674-7728.
