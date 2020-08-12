WHITEWATER — The UW-Whitewater choir directors from the Department of Music are finding creative ways to safely rehearse and perform in the fall.
Robert Gehrenbeck, Sharri VanAlstine and Brian Leeper have dubbed this new experiment the Parking Lot Choir.
The test run for the Parking Lot Choir was held June 30 in lot 1 at the Greenhill Center of the Arts.
Eight members of the UW-W Chamber Singers along with faculty members Rachel Wood, VanAlstine, Gehrenbeck and his family, used wireless microphones and receivers, a sound mixer, an FM transmitter and an electric piano to rehearse.
All the singers remained in their cars with the windows up, the conductor was stationed outside of the Center of the Arts, and everyone was able to hear each other over their car radios. The sound in the cars was excellent, and both the students and faculty involved were excited about the success of this experiment.
In addition, faculty members are planning to hold choir rehearsals outdoors as much as possible, utilizing various locations on campus including the rear entrance of the new UW-W Community Engagement Center. This outdoor location has two tall walls at right angles that act like an acoustical shell, creating a better musical experience than singing completely in the open, while still much safer than singing indoors.
A pianist and an electric piano will be situated behind one of the open roller doors.
This test of the Parking Lot Choir was aided by sound engineer Mike Inloes with technical help from Dale Kaminski. The Department of Music will use an FCC-certified, low-power FM transmitter compliant with federal regulations for limited-range broadcasting.
This will make hosting a Parking Lot Concert a distinct possibility this fall, where the audience members parked in the same lot could tune in to hear the music on their car radios.
With this creative thinking, the Department of Music will help students to continue making music — and share it with local audiences during the pandemic.
